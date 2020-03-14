Revelstoke Community Connections cancels programs, expands food recovery pick up in wake of COVID-19

Community Connections has cancelled group programming and home visits due to mounting concerns over COVID-19, until March 30, unless otherwise updated.
The food recovery pick up program, will be continuing, but food pick up will take place in Community Connections’ back parking lot, which can be accessed down the alley between Robson Ave. and McArthur Ave.
Pick up times have also been extended from two days a week to Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. as well as the regular pick up days on Monday from 4-4:40 p.m. and Wednesday from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.
Community Connections is also restricting staff from attending community outings, meetings or activities in public spaces with large groups.
This announcement aligns with several other businesses and community organizations taking extra precautions against the spread of coronavirus, despite only one case in Interior Health region so far.
The province has also banned gatherings of over 250 people.
@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.