Revelstoke Community Connections’ has cancelled their group programming for the time being, however, the food recovery program continues, relocated to the back parking lot, with extended pick up hours. The regular days and times (Monday from 4-4:40 p.m. and Wednesday from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.) are still available as well as Monday to Thursday from 11 a.m.-12 p.m . (Photo via Facebook)

Revelstoke Community Connections cancels programs, expands food recovery pick up in wake of COVID-19

Food recovery will now happen in the back parking lot Monday-Thursday

Community Connections has cancelled group programming and home visits due to mounting concerns over COVID-19, until March 30, unless otherwise updated.

The food recovery pick up program, will be continuing, but food pick up will take place in Community Connections’ back parking lot, which can be accessed down the alley between Robson Ave. and McArthur Ave.

READ MORE: MP Morrison appeals for calm over COVID-19 fears

Pick up times have also been extended from two days a week to Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. as well as the regular pick up days on Monday from 4-4:40 p.m. and Wednesday from 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m.

Community Connections is also restricting staff from attending community outings, meetings or activities in public spaces with large groups.

This announcement aligns with several other businesses and community organizations taking extra precautions against the spread of coronavirus, despite only one case in Interior Health region so far.

READ MORE: Only one case of COVID-19 in Interior Health region

The province has also banned gatherings of over 250 people.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Province bans large gatherings in B.C.

Read more local, provincial and national coverage on coronavirus here.

 

Coronavirus

