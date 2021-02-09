Revelstoke Community Foundation now accepting grant applications

New this year is money for COVID recovery

Free Arts in the Park is one program that the Revelstoke Community Foundation has funded. (Submitted/Revelstoke Community Foundation)

The Revelstoke Community Foundation is now accepting applications for their 2021 grant program.

Grants will be awarded in $1,000-5,000 for projects in the areas of arts, culture, environment, health and welfare, children and families, sports and recreation, youth, seniors, education, community development and heritage conservation.

In addition to the regular grant program, the foundation is distributing funds that have been donated in hopes of helping stabilize the broad community sector that has been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

“The intent of this extra granting is to provide community response with a focus on meeting the needs of vulnerable populations within Revelstoke,” said the foundation in a media release.

Applications are available online. Hard copies are also available via email at info@revelstokecommunityfoundation.com or by calling Heather at 250-814-3915.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Credit Union now accepting Community Giving applications

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Community