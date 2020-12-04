Numerous businesses, including the Roxie movie theater, have closed to try and stop spread of COVID-19. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke COVID-19 cases tick slowly up to 49

An increase of only three cases since Nov. 30

Interior Health said the low number of new cases in Revelstoke this week are encouraging.

Between Nov. 30 and Dec. 4, only three additional cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Revelstoke, bringing the total to 49 cases.

Of those, 23 are active and 26 are recovered. Interior Health said contact tracing has been completed for each of the three new cases.

“A drop off like this is what we want to see after we have completed our initial investigation and have connected with those we have identified as close contacts to original cases,” said Dr. Karin Goodison, medical health officer at Interior Health.

However, she said Interior Health anticipates new cases in the community over the weeks that follow declaring a cluster.

“So nobody should be letting down their guard in Revelstoke right now.”

READ MORE: I have COVID-19: Revelstokian shares her mental anguish with the deadly virus

READ MORE: Revelstoke COVID-19 cluster linked to non-essential travel: Horgan

The province continues to see a significant number of cases each day, throughout rural communities and larger centres. Across B.C. on Dec. 3, there were 694 more cases (82 in the Interior), 12 more deaths and three new outbreaks in the health care system.

Interior Health thanked the mayor, local businesses and residents in Revelstoke for helping stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Working together, we can contain this cluster and prevent further cases of COVID-19 in the Revelstoke region.”

Interior Health will provide more numbers for Revelstoke next Tuesday, Dec. 8.

A community cluster was declared in Revelstoke on Nov. 24.

Despite the low number of new cases, the community still has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 per capita in B.C outside Metro Vancouver. In response to increasing cases of the virus, some parents have decided to pull their kids from in-person classes.

Keri Harrison said she has kept her son, Henry home since Nov. 23, because she felt the risk for catching and spreading the virus at school was too high.

Harrison has a compromised immune system.

“I can’t take the chance of Henry acquiring it, for his sake, but also I can’t risk him bringing it home to me, which could be devasting,” she said.

Interior Health reported a potential exposure event of COVID-19 case in the Ecole des Glacier Elementary community in Revelstoke on Nov. 23.

The school shares its building with Arrow Heights Elementary. However, Ecole des Glacier Elementary said its safety measures have so far prevented the virus from spreading. As of Dec. 4, no other school in Revelstoke has reported a case of COVID-19.

Superintendent Mike Hooker, said a small number of Revelstoke families have decided to keep their children at home due to COVID-19. He said the number is expected to rollercoaster as news of the virus changes and parents make decisions based on their own family situations.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said this week there has been little transmission of the virus through schools.

“We’ve had many exposure events, but they have very rarely resulted in transmission, particularly from children to anyone,” she said.

Facebook group BC School Covid tracker said it has recorded more than 1,000 exposure events in schools across the province.

Harison said she doesn’t know how long Henry will learn from home.

“Definitely, until the new year, will have to assess what has changed then.”

