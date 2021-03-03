Revelstoke COVID-19 numbers drop to a single new case

New COVID-19 cases continue to significantly drop in Revelstoke.
From Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, there was only a single new case, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.
The week prior there was four new cases.
This is a notable drop from 22 weekly cases at the beginning of February. These are the lowest numbers for new COVID-19 cases since mid-January, when there was also one single new cases.
