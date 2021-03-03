Revelstoke COVID-19 numbers drop to a single new case

New COVID-19 cases continue to significantly drop in Revelstoke.

From Feb. 21 to Feb. 27, there was only a single new case, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The week prior there was four new cases.

This is a notable drop from 22 weekly cases at the beginning of February. These are the lowest numbers for new COVID-19 cases since mid-January, when there was also one single new cases.

While numbers have decreased in Revelstoke, total cases for the province are holding steady. B.C. announced 542 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths as of today (March 3).

It breaks down to 131 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health authority region, 292 in Fraser Health, 31 in Island Health, 43 in Interior Health and 44 in Northern Health.

There are now a total of 4,654 active cases in the province, this includes three more people are being treated in hospital for the virus, for a total of 246. Of them, 64 are in intensive care.

