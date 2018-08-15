Revelstoke Crime Stoppers seeking information on vandalism

Revelstoke Crime Stoppers is seeking information on these acts of vandalism that occurred in the early hours of Aug. 5.

Unknown culprits spray painted the work “HiP”, underlined, portraying a smiley face on a white travel trailer and a white panel company van in the early hours of Aug. 5.

According to a release by Revelstoke Crime Stoppers, it is believed that the incidents are related as they both occurred in the 1300 block of Front St. in Revelstoke.

They RCMP seized two cans of red spray paint which are being processed by the Identification Section for Analysis, the release said.

Revelstoke Crime Stoppers is asking the public to report any information on these acts of Vandalism/Mischief to Property or any other criminal acts at 250-837-5255 or 1-800-222-8477 or visit their website at www.revlestokecrimestoppers.ca.

