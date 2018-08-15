Revelstoke Crime Stoppers is seeking information on these acts of vandalism that occurred in the early hours of Aug. 5.

Revelstoke Crime Stoppers seeking information on vandalism

Unknown culprits spray painted the work “HiP”, underlined, portraying a smiley face on a white travel trailer and a white panel company van in the early hours of Aug. 5.

According to a release by Revelstoke Crime Stoppers, it is believed that the incidents are related as they both occurred in the 1300 block of Front St. in Revelstoke.

They RCMP seized two cans of red spray paint which are being processed by the Identification Section for Analysis, the release said.

Revelstoke Crime Stoppers is asking the public to report any information on these acts of Vandalism/Mischief to Property or any other criminal acts at 250-837-5255 or 1-800-222-8477 or visit their website at www.revlestokecrimestoppers.ca.

RELATED: Revelstoke Crime Stoppers seek information on June Mt. Revelstoke fire

 

Revelstoke Crime Stoppers is seeking information on these acts of vandalism that occurred in the early hours of Aug. 5.

Previous story
Okanagan air quality at a high health risk
Next story
Hot, dry conditions force drought rating to highest level on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

B.C. declares state of emergency as wildfires rage

More than 3,300 firefighters are battling more than 500 fires

LUNA Q&A: Isabelle Kirouac

Meet the artists of LUNA Noctural Art & Wonder coming to Revelstoke Sept. 29

Revelstoke Crime Stoppers seeking information on vandalism

Unknown culprits spray painted the work “HiP”, underlined, portraying a smiley face… Continue reading

Editorial Cartoon for Aug. 15

By Rob Buchanan… Continue reading

Brother Octopus to deliver an unpredictable evening at Revelstoke Summer Street Fest 2018

Mixing theatrics and crowd interaction with a quirky pop-rock catalogue, Brother Octopus… Continue reading

A first-hand look at hazards facing scooter users

A Salmon Arm reporter tags along on a mobility scooter tour of the city to learn about safety hazards

Two Vernon robberies in two hours, one suspect arrested

Kelowna man facing numerous charges in connection with pair of robberies and flight from police

Thieves steal supplies, tools and juice boxes from B.C. summer camp

‘Take a moment to think about who you stole from,’ says Burns Bog Society’s Mark Robertson

Okanagan air quality at a high health risk

The north, central and south Okanagan are all listed at a nine on AQHI

Women-owned businesses generate $68,000 less revenue than men’s: survey

When Dionne Laslo-Baker sought a bank loan to expand her burgeoning organic popsicle and freezies business in 2014, she was “shocked” by the feedback she received from one of the bankers.

Hedley frontman’s alleged sex offences case returns to court

Jacob Hoggard faces three sexual assault-related charges will return to a Toronto courtroom this morning.

Climate change likely to cause more sewage leaks, says environment minister

More than one hundred municipal wastewater systems did not report how much raw sewage overflowed from their pipes in 2017.

Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says

The “real number” of abused children and abusive priests might be higher since some secret church records were lost and some victims never came forward.

South Okanagan powwow celebrates young leaders

Penticton Between the Lakes powwow continuing to grow

Most Read