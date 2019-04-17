Revelstoke’s Dr. Kirk McCarroll was recognized with the Rural Service Award by the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada earlier this month. (Submitted)

Revelstoke doctor recognized with Rural Service Award

The award is presented by the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada

A Revelstoke doctor has been recognized with the Rural Service Award by the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada.

Dr. Kirk McCarroll was presented the award at the Rural and Remote Medicine course in Halifax on April 5.

“The Society of Rural Physicians of Canada feels it is important to provide recognition to persons or organizations that have made a significant contribution to rural medicine in Canada,” said a news release from the society.

The Rural Service Award was introduced in 2002 to provide recognition for physicians who live in rural Canada and who have done solid work in rural communities over the years. The award is presented to physicians who have been members of the society for the last five consecutive years and have served rural Canada for 10 years or more.

McCarroll shares a family practice with his wife at Selkirk Medical Group and is part of the on-call team for complex obstetrical care and anaesthetic services in the operating and emergency room at Queen Victoria Hospital.

The award was also granted to 12 other physicians from across Canada.

 

