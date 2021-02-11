Revelstoke fire department responds to fire at Revelstoke Community Energy Corporation

The facility heats several of the city’s public buildings, including the swimming pool

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Revelstoke Community Energy Corporation site on Downie St. this morning, Feb. 11, 2021. (Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services photo)

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Revelstoke Community Energy Corporation this morning, Feb. 11.

Crews put out the fire and investigated to ensure it hadn’t spread.

The facility uses a biomass boiler to produce hot water for heating by burning wood waste produced by Downie Timber. It is a city owned corporation.

It heats the community centre, including the aquatic centre, arena, Revelstoke Secondary School, Begbie View Elementary, city hall, the Revelstoke federal building which hosts Parks Canada and Canada Post, as well as a couple other buildings.

Around noon, the city announced that the aquatic centre would be closed until further notice due to a disruption in energy supply.

Superintendent Mike Hooker said Begbie View and Revelstoke Secondary School are not impacted as they have a boiler heating system as back-up.

The corporation was launched in 2005. Prior to November 2019 there had been three separate fires at the facility, with the most serious in 2015 when damages and revenue lost totaled more than $1.6 million, which was covered by insurance.

More information to come.

READ MORE: City of Revelstoke company owes millions

fire