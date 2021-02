Smoke was ventilated and occupants returned to the building

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a commercial fire alarm this morning (Feb. 9). (Photo via Facebook)

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a fire alarm on the 1200 block of Downie St. this morning (Feb. 9).

The building was evacuated and blankets were provided to the occupants.

The fire alarm was activated due to smoke caused by a microwaving incident.

Smoke was ventilated from the building and occupants were cleared to return.

