Revelstoke gets out to vote

City of Revelstoke say roughly 300 people voted this morning

At 11 a.m the line to vote at the Revelstoke Community Centre was long and meandering through the lobby.

Regardless, Dawn Low, Director of Corporate Administration, says the voting process is going smoothly.

”It’s been phenomenal so far,” says Low.

“The voters are doubling in numbers every hour.”

By 11 a.m., roughly 300 people had already cast their ballets.

READ MORE: Voting Day: Here’s what you need to know

This is the first time the City of Revelstoke has used an electronic voting system.

“It’s been really smooth so far, people really like the new system.”

Low says because of the electronic system for voting there are less spoiled ballets as the machines will let the voters know if something is wrong.

“If they want, the voter has the chance to fix his ballet.”

Ballets can be cast at the Community Centre until 8 p.m. Low says they should be able to declare winners within 1.5 hours.

To vote, all you need is proof of address and two pieces of ID.

Below are some important concerns for voters in Revelstoke and why they decided to cast their ballet.

For all of our stories on the municipal election, click here.

Check out our website and Facebook page for full coverage of the results starting at 8 p.m. PT.

