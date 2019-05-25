The Revelstoke Maternity Project is collecting feedback through a survey from mothers and expectant mothers in the community. (File photo)

Revelstoke Maternity Project survey available now

Researchers want to know about the Revelstoke maternity experience

Danielle Hebert

Special to the Review

Mothers of Revelstoke are being asked to participate in an ongoing survey of maternity health care patient experience.

The survey is being offered by the Revelstoke Maternity Project which is seeking input from local moms to help create awareness of the experiences that they have had with pre and postnatal care.

The Revelstoke Maternity Project has received funding from the Shared Care Committee of British Columbia to research ways in which a more collaborative approach to maternity care might better serve families in Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Mothers travelling out of Revelstoke in order to have a midwife

The survey is available to complete online at revymaternityproject.ca and paper versions are available upon request. The online survey format is very simple to use and it is not necessary to complete every question in order to submit it.

Overall there are about 56 questions on the survey many of which are multiple choice answers. Survey participants are asked to describe their experiences with the maternity care that they received in Revelstoke, including questions on access and barriers to care, expectations and satisfaction of maternity care experience, as well as general personal information.

The survey takes around 30 minutes to complete.

The Revelstoke Maternity Project is a research-based task force which has been established by the Rural and Remote Division of Family Practice.

READ MORE: Letter to the editor: A response to the article ‘Mothers travelling out of Revelstoke in order to have a midwife’

The purpose of the project is to come up with collaborative ways for maternity health care providers to work together and better serve the Revelstoke community.

The survey is the first phase of the project, and is available to complete and submit until May 31.

The second phase will begin in mid to late June and offer more opportunities for community engagement, according to Jennifer Brunelle, who is the project lead.

 

Revelstoke Maternity Project survey available now

Researchers want to know about the Revelstoke maternity experience

