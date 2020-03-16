The line-up for the upper gondola at Revelstoke Mountain Resort after a snow dump this season. (Jake Tweed via Instagram)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort closing due to COVID-19 fears

Multiple ski resorts across the province have closed

Revelstoke Mountain Resort announced they are suspending operations.

As of 4 p.m today, March 16, access to the mountain will be prohibited.

According to a news release on their website, “While we had hoped that we could continue to offer our guests a safe, outdoor place of escape we are taking this action as a precaution. In light of the growing need to encourage self isolation we have made the difficult decision to suspend our operations.”

The resort has faced criticism for not closing earlier, like Whistler and Silver Star. A Revelstoke doctor urged the resort over the weekend to close as increased traffic to Revelstoke could increase the burden on the local medical system and help spread the virus.

READ MORE: Revelstoke doctor calls on ski resort to shut down amid COVID-19 pandemic

READ MORE: Economic implications of COVID-19 already hitting Revelstoke

While resorts across the province have closed, such as Apex and Kicking Horse, some Albertan resorts are open. As-of-1:25 p.m, Sunshine, Lake Louise and Castle Mountain are in operation.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusskiing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WATCH: Lake Country grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply amid COVID-19
Next story
UPDATE: Revelstoke doctor calls on ski resort to shut down amid COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Number of COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region remains at two

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed the media today

Revelstoke Mountain Resort closing due to COVID-19 fears

Multiple ski resorts across the province have closed

Economic implications of COVID-19 already hitting Revelstoke

Hotels said many people are leaving early or calling to cancel bookings

Revelstoke mayor says to stay calm, look after each other

As the situation changes, the city will communicate

WATCH: Lake Country grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply amid COVID-19

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

COVID-19: City of Kelowna taking precautions for residents, staff, says mayor

‘… Be vigilant but also remember the risk is low if you take the necessary precautions,’ Basran said

Syrian refugees receive Canadian citizenship

Nine Summerland residents who arrived as refugees have become Canadians

Main TSX index hits 52-week low amid COVID-19 worries, drop in crude oil prices

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average had its worst day since 1987

Okanagan food bank closes doors but still offering hampers by appointment

Pandemic not interfeering with serving most vulnerable

Police look for witnesses after Kelowna woman allegedly assaulted on street

Woman was walking her dog when man allegedly approached her and punched her twice

Canadian Blood Services worried about appointment cancellations during pandemic

Agency says it’s still safe to donate blood during COVID-19 crisis

Vernon students to self isolate after EuroTrip cut short

43 students and staff returned home from Paris on Sunday

COVID-19: B.C. provincial court to reduce operations

Bail hearings to take place by video conference, in custody criminal trials and sentencings continue

Most Read