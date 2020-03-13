Revelstoke Mountain Resort is taking extra precautions in light of the coronavirus pandemic. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort takes extra precautions in light of pandemic

Frequent cleaning, flexible cancellation and signage a part of resort’s plan amid COVID-19 crisis

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is taking extra precautions amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our highest priority is the health and safety of our team members, guests, business partners and community,” resort communications manager Carly Moran said in an email.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

Additional steps to maintain a safe and clean environment include:

  • more frequent cleanings of guest and staff bathrooms
  • installation of additional hand-sanitizing units around the resort
  • additional signs in all bathrooms reminding guests and staff to wash their hands and practice good cough and sneeze etiquette

READ MORE: First presumptive case of coronavirus identified in the Interior Health region

“The resort will deal with any cancellations that arise due to COVID-19 with flexible policies on a case-by-case basis,” Moran said.

READ MORE: Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

Tourism Revelstoke has also sent a bulletin encouraging businesses to be understanding and accommodating in light of the pandemic, so that guests, even if they cancel, continue to think well of Revelstoke.

They suggest:

  • no cost rescheduling
  • flexibility with cancellation and refund policies

The bulletin also said it is important to provide accurate and timely information to guests and provided links to HealthLinkBC.

READ MORE: Midway through playoffs, KIJHL suspends all games until further notice

 

Coronavirus

