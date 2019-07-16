The view from the Stoke Chair at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s successful property assessment appeal affects city’s budget

The city is looking at $500,000 less revenue

Revelstoke city staff will be looking to make an up to $550,000 budget shortfall going forward after Revelstoke Alpine Village Inc. successfully appealed several property assessments.

Back in 2016 a handful of condos in Sutton place were reclassified to Class 6 from Class 1, dramatically increasing the amount of property tax paid for those locations.

At the time Tania McCabe, now director of finance for the city, and her predecessor Graham Inglis, flagged the change and decided to set aside the extra revenue “until we are sure we can keep it,” McCabe said. They were setting aside $400,000 a year, just in case. However, the previous city council dropped that number to $200,000 a few years ago in order to avoid increasing taxes, McCabe said.

FROM 2016: Revelstoke council puts $21.7 million budget out to public

The city will have to pay back $1,548,943 to the resort. McCabe said they will be using the $1,579,946 in Tax Equalization Reserve fund to cover the cost, leaving $31,002 in the fund.

“The tax appeal was to ensure our properties were being treated fairly and consistently with similar properties throughout the province,” said Peter Nielsen, VP of operations at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, in a news release. “This is a standard business practice. With our commitment to continued investment at the resort, we anticipate our tax contributions to the City or Revelstoke will continue to increase over time and provide increasing benefits to the community.”

If the decrease in revenue were to be addressed solely with a property tax increase, taxpayers would see a 4-4.5 per cent change, McCabe said.

READ MORE: Council approves second hotel at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

“Obviously the management group is going to do some serious naval gazing and try to not have to do that,” she said.

As McCabe sits down to do next year’s budget she said she doesn’t know how it is going to play out, adding that she will be looking at tightening the capital plan, saying projects that need to be done might have to be deferred a few years.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. firm fined $2.9M for fuel spill that soiled B.C. First Nation territory

Just Posted

Caribou debate in Revelstoke makes international headlines

How much are we expected to sacrifice to save a dying species?

Dawn Low Interim CAO for Revelstoke for six months

She will be in the position until it is filled, it is not currently advertised

LETTER: Revelstoke Paddlesport Association opposed to gravel pit near Jordan River

City council has also expressed opposition to the gravel pit

Logging truck on fire on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

DriveBC says to expect delays

Man arrested in Kelowna following Shuswap vehicle thefts, pursuit

Suspect wanted in Alberta allegdly also stole several vehicles near Sicamous over the weekend

VIDEO: B.C. MLA Michelle Stilwell takes first steps in nearly 30 years

‘It actually felt like walking. It’s been 27 years… but it felt realistic to me’

Okanagan College campus flies Syilx flag

The Okanagan Nation Alliance flag was raised at a ceremony at Vernon campus on July 16

Dog recovering after being drenched in hot coffee, B.C. man charged

Man was taken into custody, charged, and released pending a court date

Taekwondo instructor, 21, identified as B.C. bat rabies victim

Nick Major, 21, an instructor at Cascadia Martial Arts in Parksville

Science expedition to Canada’s largest underwater volcano departs Vancouver Island

Crews prepared for a two-week research mission to the Explorer Seamount

Summerland clinic will be closed on August long weekend

Medical office assistant needed at Rosedale Medical Clinic

Driver who killed Shuswap motorcyclist receives absolute discharge

Chase family speechless following decision by BC Review Board

B.C. shipyard to get one-third of $1.5 billion frigate-repair contract

The federal government has promised to invest $7.5 billion to maintain the 12 frigates

Comedian Gerry Dee ready to lighten things up at BC Hockey Hall of Fame

Canadian actor and stand-up comedian Gerry Dee is hosting the event in Penticton

Most Read