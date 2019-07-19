The Revelstoke Museum and Archives is largely funded through various grants. (File)

Revelstoke Museum and Archives receives $8,000 grant

As part of the BC Gaming Grants

The Revelstoke Museum and Archives recently received a $8,000 BC Community Gaming Grant.

The museum is mostly funded by grants and financial support from the City of Revelstoke. In 2018, the city provided the museum with $75,000 in grants.

The Community Gaming Grants support not-for-profit organizations and were established in 1998. They are funded by provincial gambling revenue. The museum usually receives a gaming grant each year.

Cathy English, curator at the museum, said the grant will help with programming and outreach, such as the brown bag history program and the historical walking tours.

For scheduled summer events, visit: http://www.revelstokemuseum.ca/new-events?view=calendar&month=07-2019

 

