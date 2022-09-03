Revelstoke Railway Museum to bring back Railway Day on Sep. 25

ALL ABOARD: After a hiatus due to the pandemic, Railway Days returns to Revelstoke

Railway Day returns later this month at the Revelstoke Railways Museum for the first time since 2019.

The event returns to Revelstoke after a brief hiatus, amid the pandemic. The museum was forced to put the festivities on hold, but are excited to be bringing the event back.

The festivities start at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sep. 25 and run until 4:00 p.m.

Railway Day — as expected — will feature all things trains and more. The event is kid-friendly with several different activities to try. Balloon animals, a bouncy castle, and face painting are just some of the highlights of the event. There will also be a costume contest for those who wear their best railway outfits.

The entertainment will also feature performances by local artist May Davis on the Flatcar Stage. Attendees will have the opportunity to climb aboard some of the museum’s historic trains, including the enormous Selkirk Spreader.

The Selkirk Spreader is one of the museum’s older trains and was used to clear snow off the tracks in areas where slides had occurred. The locomotive was designed in 1931 and played a vital role in the town’s railway history as it worked to clear the rails in the region for many years.

If big trains aren’t your thing, the Revelstoke Model Railway club will also have model trains running all day.

The museum will have local food trucks in their parking lot for food throughout the day.

The event admission is by donation and the museum will also have a 50/50 draw during the day for prizes big and small. More information about the event can be found online on the Revelstoke Railway Museum’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

