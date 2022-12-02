Revelstoke Railway Museum’s Trackside Holiday Party returns after COVID break

The party is on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Revelstoke Railway Museum‘s Trackside Holiday Party returns Saturday, Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

The party returns after brief hiatus since 2019 due to the pandemic. Now, the museum is excited for the return of the event. With crafts, a scavenger hunt, and a special visit from a well-known jolly fellow.

The family friendly event will offer plenty of options for activities that kids can enjoy. A special table will be set up where the young ones can create a unique craft to take home. Another station will give kids the opportunity to decorate cookies that they can take with them and hop on the Business Car to watch a movie, paired with some hot chocolate.

Attendees should try to get to the museum before 11 a.m., as Santa Claus will be arriving then and sticking around until 3 p.m. for some holiday photos.

After photos, arts and crafts, and movies, the kids will have the chance to take part in a holiday scavenger hunt. There will also be a Thomas Tank Engine table that they can play with.

The Trackside Holiday Party is also fund raiser for the museum, so there will be a silent auction, door prizes, and a raffle for a Brio train set and some other prizes.

Entry for the event is by donation and will run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

