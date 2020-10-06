Revelstoke RCMP ask public to help find missing cyclist

Revelstoke RCMP want the public’s help to find James Toynton.
Police received a report on Sept. 28 of Toynton riding a bike along Highway 1, east of Revelstoke, heading for Ontario.
RCMP said they offered to take Toynton to Revelstoke, where he could catch a bus, but he declined. He had ample food and seasonal clothing, police said at the time there was no concern for his well-being.
He has since gone missing. Family, friends and RCMP said they are concerned about Toynton’s mental and physical well being.
He was last seen on a small lime green bike.
The RCMP said there were possible sighting of Toynton on Sept. 30, near Banff, Alta.
Toynton is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 22 years
- 6 ft (182 cm)
- slim build
- brown eyes
- short dark hair, possibly recently shaven
- stubble or a short brown beard
He was last seen wearing oversized rain boots, wool pants and a blue winter jacket with black fur
If you have any information about James Toynton or where he might be, please contact your local police, the Revelstoke RCMP at (250) 837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.
