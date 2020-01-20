The Revelstoke RCMP did a motor vehicles in snow conditions campaign Jan. 16-19. (File photo)

Revelstoke RCMP hand out 59 tickets during driving enforcement campaign

Between Jan. 16 and 19 they handed out 21 speeding relative to conditions tickets

Between Jan. 16 and Jan. 19 the Revelstoke RCMP handed out 59 Motor Vehicle Act violation tickets.

The General Duty officers as well as the Road Safety Unit and Trans Canada East Traffic Services conducted the enforcement and education campaign.

They handed out:

  • 21 speeding relative to conditions tickets
  • 7 driving while view obstructed tickets
  • 10 obstructed lamps tickets
  • 10 unsecured load tickets for excessive snow on roof that can obstruct others or cascade over windshield obstructing vision)
  • 3 seat belt infractions
  • 2 inadequate winter tires
  • 1 fail to yield to vehicle
  • 5 impaired driving investigations

Several verbal warnings as well as Notice and Orders (written warnings) were also given out.

“Driving to road conditions means travelling at a rate which ensures the ability to safely maintain your lane, stop when necessary and stay on the road,” the RCMP said in a news release. “All drivers are encouraged to slow down, drive the speed limit including the variable speed limit, and do their part to ensure that everyone safely gets to their destination.”

 

