Revelstoke RCMP seeking break and enter suspect

The suspect in a Feb. 26 break and enter/theft was caught on camera.

The Revelstoke RCMP are seeking information on a break and enter that occurred on Feb. 26.

An adult male broke in to the CMH gear store at approximately 2 p.m. wearing a yellow or beige puffy jacket, jeans and a baseball hat.

If you have any information with respect to this break and enter/theft or any information with respect to any other criminal act, please do not hesitate to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477/1-800-222-TIPS or visit their website at revelstokecrimestoppers.ca.

