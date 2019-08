The RCMP are seeking information regarding this person and a theft on Aug. 1, 2019 from Style Trend Clothiers. (Submitted)

The RCMP are looking for the person pictured in relation to a theft from Style Trend Clothiers.

The incident occurred Aug. 1, 2019, said a news release from Revelstoke Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information about the incident or the person pictured contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

