Revelstoke RCMP seeking missing person John Cunliffe

The RCMP are looking for John Cunliffe. (Submitted)

The Revelstoke Royal Canadian Mounted Police Detachment is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

John Matthew Cunliffe is a 49-year-old Caucasian male, 183 cm tall, 79 kg in weight, with blue eyes, and brown and greying short hair.

He has a dragon tattoo on his left shoulder area and a tiger tattoo on his right shoulder.

Cunliffe was last seen by his parents in Revelstoke, B.C. on the morning of Friday June 15, 2018 wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

Cunliffe is known to drive a black 1995 Dodge 1500 pickup truck with British Columbia Licence Plate: LY 6329

If you have any information with respect to the whereabouts of John Cunliffe you are asked to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477/1-800-222-TIPS or visit their website at www.revelstokecrimestoppers.ca.