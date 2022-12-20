Revelstoke RCMP still looking for answers in missing person’s case from 2013

Manitoba resident Joshua Jeffs went missing just outside of Revelstoke nine years ago

Yesterday, Dec. 19, marked nine years since Manitoba resident Joshua Jeffs went missing in Revelstoke, and family members, alongside the police, are still searching for answers.

On Dec. 19, 2013, a vehicle involved in a police investigation was located unoccupied at the entrance to 12 Mile, south of Revelstoke near the Akolkolex Forest Service Road. Although police found the female passenger who was confirmed to have been in the vehicle, Jeffs, who allegedly left the scene before officers arrived, was never found.

Despite extensive searches by both the RCMP and Search and Rescue over the past decade, Jeffs remains missing.

A representative from the Revelstoke RCMP said they are resurfacing this case file in an attempt to gain new information from the public on the case and to hopefully take steps towards solving it.

“Nine years is too long for any parent to go not knowing where or what happened to their child, as it is impossible to properly grieve with no closure,” said Jeffs’ mother Charlene Ehlert in a conversation with Revelstoke RCMP Detachment Commander Sergeant Chris Dodds. “I am begging for any information about my son Joshua Jeffs. Every missing person matters.”

The Revelstoke RCMP are asking anyone with information on the disappearance of Joshua Jeffs to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at (250)837-5255 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

