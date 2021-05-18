Revelstoke RCMP warn of fake jewellery scam

The Revelstoke RCMP is warning residents of a jewellery scam.

On May 14, police responded to a report of a fake jewellery fraud involving a male and female couple with two kids in a blue Volkswagen Tiguan.

According to police, the male suspect approached someone near Highway 1 and Victoria Rd to sell fake gold jewellery, saying he needed the money to get back to Toronto and that his kids were hungry. The victim bought the jewellery, believing it to be real gold.

Sergeant Chris Dodds said this is a common scam occurring across Western Canada and police are well aware of these travelling criminal groups.

The Revelstoke RCMP reminds area residents to be wary of these types of scams, decline offers and report to police immediately if approached.

If anyone has further information on this investigation, please contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.

