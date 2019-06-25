Revelstoke resident receives award for dedication to community

Jane McNab has volunteered in Revelstoke over 20 years

Kevin Dorrius, general manager at Community Futures Revelstoke, presents Revelstoke local Jane McNab with the Volunteer of the Year Award for Revelstoke. (Submitted)

Every year each Community Futures province-wide nominates someone to be the Volunteer of the Year.

This year, Community Futures Revelstoke picked longtime resident Jane McNab. McNab has volunteered for the local chapter since 1998.

She has served on the board and also frequently volunteers for several other organizations, including doing tax returns for seniors every year. When not volunteering, McNab spends most of her time in the outdoors as an avid skier, biker, paddler and hiker.

Community Futures said Jane exemplifies the spirit of Community Futures through her incredible community involvement.

“Jane is long overdue for this,” said Brooks Burke, executive assistant at Community Futures Revelstoke.

There is an annual conference this October in Kelowna, where the 30 different Community Future chapters will chose the provincial Volunteer of the Year.

Revelstoke will host the conference next fall.

