Food pick up for the food bank is behind Community Connections in the alley from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday to Friday. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke Review raising funds for food bank through ad sales

50 per cent of ads now purchased for the Sept. 24 newspaper goes to the local food bank

The Revelstoke Review is donating half of its advertising sales to the local food bank next week.

Fill the Pantry Pages is a donation drive for Community Connections and 50 per cent of proceeds in the Sept. 24 newspaper will go to the food bank.

If interested in an ad, call or email Myles at 250-837-4667 or myles.williamson@revelstokereview.com.

The advertisement does not have to be associated with a business, but could be a personal message to the community or an individual. Send someone one a happy birthday, best wishes, congratulations or even a love letter.

Revelstoke’s largest annual food drive was cancelled this fall due to COVID-19.

This would have been the tenth Emergency Services Food Drive, where emergency service crews team up with local groups and take to the street to fight against hunger.

The drive usually raises roughly $30,000 worth of food, plus $9,000 in cash donations, supplying the food bank with enough resources to last until the following spring.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

charity

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds reach out to Indigenous communities to help reduce Trans Mountain noise pollution
Next story
Sonia Furstenau voted in as new leader of the B.C. Green Party

Just Posted

Revelstoke Review raising funds for food bank through ad sales

50 per cent of ads now purchased for the Sept. 24 newspaper goes to the local food bank

Revelstoke family working through postpartum depression

8-12 per cent of mothers experience postpartum depression

Police on alert for distracted Okanagan drivers

Month-long campaign focuses on drivers not paying attention behind the wheel

Revelstoke Tim Horton’s launches annual Smile Cookie campaign for food bank

All proceeds go to Community Connections

Anger growing among B.C. salmon anglers shut out of public fishery

Fisheries minister stands by “very difficult” decisions to limit openings

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Here’s how you and your pet can stay safe from the wildfire smoke blanketing B.C.

Concentrations fine particulate matter of of the southern half of B.C. have skyrocketed

‘What changed?’ asks family of dead Lake Country woman after murder charge stayed

‘My sister… lost her life under very suspicious circumstances,’ said Arlene Westervelt’s sister

Premier Horgan peppered with questions about potential fall election in B.C.

Premier says he’s focused on other issues

Giuseppe Garibaldi never set foot in B.C. Why is a park still named after him?

Is it time to change the name of Mt. Garibaldi to the culturally and historically more appropriate Nch’ḵay̓?

Sonia Furstenau voted in as new leader of the B.C. Green Party

Furstenau is the MLA for Cowichan Valley and beat out two others in the leadership race

‘Non-union’ bees make blueberries thrive — but only if they have a home

Pollinators are in rough shape in British Columbia and beyond

Canada hopes to avert new U.S. tariff war, but stands ready to fire: Champagne

The Trump administration imposed the new national-security tariffs last month

Office furniture shortages loom as Canadians stay home this fall

This comes as a looming second wave of COVID-19 means many Canadians are not returning to the office or school just yet

Most Read