Revelstoke Review raising funds for food bank through ad sales

50 per cent of ads now purchased for the Sept. 24 newspaper goes to the local food bank

Food pick up for the food bank is behind Community Connections in the alley from 11 a.m. to noon, Monday to Friday. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The Revelstoke Review is donating half of its advertising sales to the local food bank next week.

Fill the Pantry Pages is a donation drive for Community Connections and 50 per cent of proceeds in the Sept. 24 newspaper will go to the food bank.

If interested in an ad, call or email Myles at 250-837-4667 or myles.williamson@revelstokereview.com.

The advertisement does not have to be associated with a business, but could be a personal message to the community or an individual. Send someone one a happy birthday, best wishes, congratulations or even a love letter.

Revelstoke’s largest annual food drive was cancelled this fall due to COVID-19.

This would have been the tenth Emergency Services Food Drive, where emergency service crews team up with local groups and take to the street to fight against hunger.

The drive usually raises roughly $30,000 worth of food, plus $9,000 in cash donations, supplying the food bank with enough resources to last until the following spring.

