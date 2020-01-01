Revelstoke Review’s 10 most-read-online stories in 2019

The list might surprise you

A look back on the 10 most read stories on the Revelstoke Review’s website in 2019:

1. U.S. protects already extinct caribou herd

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service finalize protection of Southern Mountain caribou as endangered. However, none remain in the lower 48 states as they were moved to north of Revelstoke earlier this year. This was our most-read story by far, almost double the clicks of the second article.

2. YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

The new video camera at the Railway Museum is recording more than passing trains. It’s also good for spotting local wildlife apparently.

3. UPDATE: Highway 1 now open after avalanche

One vehicle was involved, but not buried in a small avalanche on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke last March. There were no reported injuries.

4. ‘We’re ruined by this’: B.C. tenants forced to leave closing trailer park

Tenants are forced to leave a closing trailer park, get little compensation and lose their homes.

This was the third most-read story out of 150 Black Press newspapers in B.C, Alberta and Yukon for the month of January. As-of-yet, city council has done little to protect trailer parks in Revelstoke.

5. City of Revelstoke company owes millions

A proposed propane subsidy may threaten the future of Revelstoke Community Energy Corporation, yet the company owes millions and has made little profit.

READ IT HERE: City of Revelstoke company owes millions

Brydon Roe, Anne Murphy and Graham Harper pitched Shade Sails Canada on CBC’s Dragon’s Den on Oct. 17. (Screenshot)

6. Revelstoke family-owned business makes a deal with a dragon

Shade Sails Canada appeared on CBC’s Dragon’s Den on Oct. 17 and they made a deal. For $200,000, Vincenzo Guzzo, bought 17.5 per cent of the company.

READ IT HERE: Revelstoke family-owned business makes a deal with a dragon

7. Revelstoke man who sexually assaulted drunk woman sentenced to 18 months house arrest

Revelstoke man David Galen Anders was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman who was intoxicated. He was given an 18 month conditional sentence.

READ IT HERE: Revelstoke man who sexually assaulted drunk woman sentenced to 18 months house arrest

CP Rail train derailment near Field, B.C., on February 4. TSB Photo

8. Three crew members die in train derailment near Field

Three crew members died when a train derailed east of Field in February. We were the first news agency to break the story.

9. Okanagan yoga studio initiative warms those in need: ‘We’re all in this together’

Through donations, The Yoga Studio offers free coats to Vernon’s homeless.

10. Letter: Video games stripped of content a money grab

Letter from a reader in Salmon Arm saying the content in video games is often being stripped from the playable portion of the game and then sold to consumer through additional purchases, in-game gambling or subscription services.

READ IT HERE: Letter: Video games stripped of content a money grab