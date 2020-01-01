Revelstoke Review’s 10 most-read-online stories in 2019

The list might surprise you

A look back on the 10 most read stories on the Revelstoke Review’s website in 2019:

1. U.S. protects already extinct caribou herd

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service finalize protection of Southern Mountain caribou as endangered. However, none remain in the lower 48 states as they were moved to north of Revelstoke earlier this year. This was our most-read story by far, almost double the clicks of the second article.

2. YouTube video of Revelstoke grizzly bear goes viral

The new video camera at the Railway Museum is recording more than passing trains. It’s also good for spotting local wildlife apparently.

3. UPDATE: Highway 1 now open after avalanche

One vehicle was involved, but not buried in a small avalanche on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke last March. There were no reported injuries.

4. ‘We’re ruined by this’: B.C. tenants forced to leave closing trailer park

Tenants are forced to leave a closing trailer park, get little compensation and lose their homes.

This was the third most-read story out of 150 Black Press newspapers in B.C, Alberta and Yukon for the month of January. As-of-yet, city council has done little to protect trailer parks in Revelstoke.

5. City of Revelstoke company owes millions

A proposed propane subsidy may threaten the future of Revelstoke Community Energy Corporation, yet the company owes millions and has made little profit.

READ IT HERE: City of Revelstoke company owes millions

Brydon Roe, Anne Murphy and Graham Harper pitched Shade Sails Canada on CBC’s Dragon’s Den on Oct. 17. (Screenshot)

6. Revelstoke family-owned business makes a deal with a dragon

Shade Sails Canada appeared on CBC’s Dragon’s Den on Oct. 17 and they made a deal. For $200,000, Vincenzo Guzzo, bought 17.5 per cent of the company.

READ IT HERE: Revelstoke family-owned business makes a deal with a dragon

7. Revelstoke man who sexually assaulted drunk woman sentenced to 18 months house arrest

Revelstoke man David Galen Anders was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman who was intoxicated. He was given an 18 month conditional sentence.

READ IT HERE: Revelstoke man who sexually assaulted drunk woman sentenced to 18 months house arrest

CP Rail train derailment near Field, B.C., on February 4. TSB Photo

8. Three crew members die in train derailment near Field

Three crew members died when a train derailed east of Field in February. We were the first news agency to break the story.

9. Okanagan yoga studio initiative warms those in need: ‘We’re all in this together’

Through donations, The Yoga Studio offers free coats to Vernon’s homeless.

10. Letter: Video games stripped of content a money grab

Letter from a reader in Salmon Arm saying the content in video games is often being stripped from the playable portion of the game and then sold to consumer through additional purchases, in-game gambling or subscription services.

READ IT HERE: Letter: Video games stripped of content a money grab

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police incident closes Bennett bridge in Kelowna temporarily

Just Posted

Revelstoke Review’s 10 most-read-online stories in 2019

The list might surprise you

Revelstoke Community Opioid Dialogue culmination of years of awareness work

Stage is set for the next steps in making Revelstoke safe, says city’s director of social development

Trans Canada Highway open, to close again at 8:30 p.m.

Avalanche control is planned for west of Revelstoke

Trans Canada Highway closed west of Revelstoke

Avalanche control is ongoing

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Jan. 2

The Carbons Jan. 2 and 3, 11 p.m. Forged in Western Canada,… Continue reading

Lower taxes, new RRSP rules among 2020 changes in Canada

$75 credit for digital news subscriptions and no more federal carbon tax in Alberta, too

Police incident closes Bennett bridge in Kelowna temporarily

Motorists warned they may expect delays due to congestion

Shuswap church reaches out to fellow church in Texas after shooting

Leader offers support because Salmon Arm church experienced a similar tragedy in April

Penticton RCMP press charges following alleged car-jacking

Jesse William Shawcross facing numerous charges after allegedly stealing five vehicles, fleeing

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

Snowstorm drives up need for warm donations for Okanagan’s homeless

Upper Room Mission calls for hand warmers, warm clothes abd blankets

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

Trailer axle snaps on Summerland road

Trench had been dug during construction on Wharton Street

Salmon Arm RCMP recover stolen truck, semi-automatic handgun during arrest

Police say suspect attempted to flee, discarding items in the process

Most Read