Revelstoke roads and weather

Lots of sun!

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Vehicle recovery between Oak Dr and Greely Rd (2 km east of Revelstoke). Until 12:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic. Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Bridge maintenance between Three Valley Frtg and Clanwilliam OH Bridge (9 km west of Revelstoke). Until 3:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: 23. Fog patches between Nixon Rd and the end of Highway 23 for 150.1 km.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 12. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low zero.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 222 cm

Season total: 921 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 28 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Get up early and go!! Good travel exists as long as the surface crust remains frozen. Danger ratings will rise rapidly once the crust breaks down in the heat of the day.”

Danger ratings: Thursday

Alpine: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Forecast for Friday

Alpine: Moderate

Treeline: Moderate

Below treeline: Moderate

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

One killed in Kootenay crash that spilled 'significant' fuel into Salmo River
Revelstoke 2019 property tax increase of 4.5% approved

