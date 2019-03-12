Revelstoke roads and weather

Winter driving conditions

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections. There is a geotechnical investigation between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 0.5 km (16 km east ofEast Boundary of GlacierNational Park). Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Compact snow. Slushy with slippery sections. Winter driving conditions.

Highway 23 south: Compact snow. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Compact snow between Highway 1 and the end of Highway 23 for 150.1 km (Revelstoke to 5 km north of Mica Dam). Drifting snow. Limited visibility with snow. Watch for slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Periods of snow ending near noon then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Clearing late this evening. Low minus 4.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 8 cm

Base at 1,950m: 237 cm

Season total: 880 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 12 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Storm slabs may develop this afternoon in the Alpine and at Tree line. Isolated pockets of buried wind slabs exist in the Alpine. Expect sluffing in steep terrain to travel fast and far.”

Danger rating for Monday:

Alpine: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas

Treeline: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Forecast for Tuesday:

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Moderate

Below Treeline: Moderate

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

