Revelstoke roads and weather

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Bridge maintenance between Taft Rd and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd (32 km east of Sicamous). Single lane alternating traffic. Electrical maintenance between Taft Rd and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd for 5.3 km (31 km east of Sicamous to 29 km west of Revelstoke). Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 11. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Clear. Fog patches developing before morning. Low minus 3.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 221 cm

Season total: 891 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 19 at 6:45 a.m.:

“”Unseasonably warm temperatures and intense sunshine will rapidly destabilize the upper snowpack. Avoid travel on or below solar-exposed slopes.”

Danger ratings: Monday

Alpine: 4 – High

Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.

Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely.

Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Treeline: 4 – High

Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.

Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely.

Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Below treeline:4 – High

Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.

Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely.

Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Forecast for Tues

Alpine: High

Treeline: High

Below treeline: High

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.