Revelstoke roads and weather

Special public avalanche warning

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Bridge maintenance between Taft Rd and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd (32 km east of Sicamous). Single lane alternating traffic. Electrical maintenance between Taft Rd and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd for 5.3 km (31 km east of Sicamous to 29 km west of Revelstoke). Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 11. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Clear. Fog patches developing before morning. Low minus 3.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 221 cm

Season total: 891 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 19 at 6:45 a.m.:

“”Unseasonably warm temperatures and intense sunshine will rapidly destabilize the upper snowpack. Avoid travel on or below solar-exposed slopes.”

Danger ratings: Monday

Alpine: 4 – High

  • Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.
  • Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely.
  • Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Treeline: 4 – High

  • Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.
  • Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely.
  • Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Below treeline:4 – High

  • Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.
  • Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely.
  • Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Forecast for Tues

Alpine: High

Treeline: High

Below treeline: High

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

Previous story
‘The whole city has changed:’ Okanagan woman in New Zealand reacts to mosque attacks
Next story
Central Okanagan on flood watch as snow melts

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather

Special public avalanche warning

‘The whole city has changed:’ Okanagan woman in New Zealand reacts to mosque attacks

An expatriate and Muslim students at UBC Okanagan deeply affected by white supremacist shooting

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Warm, sunny days continue

Tomorrow is the first official day of spring — and it finally feels like it across the Okanagan

Revelstoke Skating Club takes audience to Dream World

The year end show was last week

Revelstoke City Council to look at updating Development Cost Charge Bylaw

City staff have been asked to present a plan on how to proceed

Temperatures on the rise for the Okanagan Valley

Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather update

Grassfire breaks out north of Kamloops

Less than an hour after the provincial government announced that Forests Minister… Continue reading

Horse fulfills dying South Okanagan woman’s last wish

Moog and Friends Hospice House staff and volunteers co-ordinate a special moment for a patient

Kids found playing darts with syringes in Vancouver Island park

Saanich police is urging people to throw out their syringes properly and safely

Swoop brings in cheap flights from Kelowna to Vegas

This will be the low-cost airlines second flight route out of Kelowna

Weather warms up: Thieves target motorbikes in the Central Okanagan

The Kelowna RCMP is warning about warmer temperatures and the spikes in thefts

Central Okanagan on flood watch as snow melts

With higher temperatures, the regional district is warning property owners to be prepared

Trudeau condemns hateful, ‘toxic segments’ of society after New Zealand shooting

Prime Minister expressed sorrow at the many attacks in recent years

‘It’s never a singular cause,’ too soon for Central Okanagan beekeepers to determine success of hives

With a cold snap this February, one Central Okanagan beekeeper says his hives are OK so far

Most Read