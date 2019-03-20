Revelstoke roads and weather

Planned avalanche control on Highway 1

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Avalanche control work planned between Rogers Pass Summit Rd and Beaver Valley Rd for 11.0 km (1 km east of Rogers Pass Summit to 12 km west of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Starting at 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Detour will not be available. Individual closures of 1 to 2 hours can be expected.

Highway 1 west: Bridge maintenance between Taft Rd and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd (32 km east of Sicamous). Single lane alternating traffic. Electrical maintenance between Taft Rd and Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd for 5.3 km (31 km east of Sicamous to 29 km west of Revelstoke). Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 13. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low zero.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 0 cm

Base at 1,950m: 218 cm

Season total: 892 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar. 19 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Unseasonably warm temperatures and intense sunshine will rapidly destabilize the upper snowpack. Avoid travel on or below solar-exposed slopes.”

Danger ratings: Tuesday

Alpine: 4 – High

  • Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.
  • Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely.
  • Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Treeline: 4 – High

  • Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.
  • Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely.
  • Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Below treeline: 4 – High

  • Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain not recommended.
  • Natural avalanches likely; human-triggered avalanches very likely.
  • Large avalanches in many areas; or very large avalanches in specific areas.

Forecast for Wednesday

Alpine: High

Treeline: High

Below treeline: High

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

Concert to conquer cancer comes to Vernon, Kelowna

All proceeds go to the B.C. Cancer Foundation’s Childhood Cancer Research Initiative.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: the warm sun is sticking around

Environement Canada forcasts sun, no clouds for Wednesday

Columbia Basin Trust funds two Revelstoke projects addressing social isolation

Increased programming to come from the Aboriginal Friendship Society and the Women’s Shelter Society

Traffic up on Highway 1 but accidents down

While roads are busier around Revelstoke, road accidents are declining according to government data

‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

40 records broken across B.C. as hot streak continues

Abbotsford hottest spot in Canada on Tuesday

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Vancouver driver ticketed twice within 6 minutes for same offence

The man was written up by two different officers for using an electronic device

B.C. teacher reprimanded after incident with Grade 11 student in school gym

Gregory Norman Brock was teaching at a high school in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows School District

B.C. man ‘parks’ horse during liquor store pit stop

As long as animal wasn’t jaywalking, no problem, says Parksville official

Beloved Okanagan-Skaha school district champion dies

Bruce Johnson was a teacher, principal and long-serving school trustee in Penticton

Concert to conquer cancer comes to Vernon, Kelowna

All proceeds go to the B.C. Cancer Foundation’s Childhood Cancer Research Initiative.

West Coast Poke bowls coming to Kelowna’s downtown

Pacific Poke is opening a location on Bernard Avenue

