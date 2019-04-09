Revelstoke roads and weather: chance of thunder storms

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Maintenance between Jumping Creek Rd and Hemlock Grove Boardwalk for 4.3 km (West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Tue Apr 9 at 4:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays. work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east ofEast Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Apr 30 at 5:00 AM. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays.Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Electrical maintenance planned between Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd and 19 mile Rd for 2.4 km (29 to 26 km west of Revelstoke). Starting at 9:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

Highway 23 south: There will be a safety drill between the start of Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and Upper Arrow Lake Ferry(Upper Arrow Lake). Starting at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. There will be delays up to 20 minutes.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of showers near noon. Risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. Snow level 800 metres rising to 1600 metres near noon. High 10. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low plus 1.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 2 cm

Base at 1,950m: 230 cm

Season total: 838 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 9 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Watch for strong solar input if the sun comes out. Start early, finish early. Expect challenging skiing below treeline. Watch for windslabs on northerly aspects.”

The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, as conditionscan change rapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity of surface crustsformed overnight and rising air temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist during spring snowstorms

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.