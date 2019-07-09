Revelstoke roads and weather: high 26 degrees today

Sunny with chance of showers in afternoon

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT.FromMay until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Mon Jul 15.From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Bridge maintenance at Quartz Creek Bridge (Structure) (14 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Tue Jul 9 at 2:00 PM MDT.

Highway 1 west: Bridge maintenance between Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd and Rutherford-Three Valley Rest Area for 10.0 km (29 to 19 km west of Revelstoke). Until Thu Jul 11 at 3:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 13.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 3

Two of the fires are under control and none are near Revelstoke. One is near Golden, but it’s under control and small. A new one started recently near Kimberly. It’s suspected it was started by lightening and is currently 0.01 ha.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Swoop hit by ongoing wave of flight cancellations as passengers vent frustration
Two inmates escape B.C.'s William Head prison

