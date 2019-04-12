Revelstoke roads and weather: mainly sunny then increasing cloudiness

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Work between GlacierPark East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). UntilApr 30 at 5:00 AM. From 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Electrical maintenance planned between Pine Rd and Big Eddy Rd (2 km west of Revelstoke). Starting Fri Apr 12 at 8:30 AM PDT until Mon Apr 15 at 4:00 PM PDT. From 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 40 percent chance of showers later this afternoon. High 11. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers early this evening then partly cloudy. Low plus 2.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 7 cm

Base at 1,950m: 230 cm

Season total: 848 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 12 at 6:45 a.m.:

“All of the Winter Restricted Areas are closed today. Avalanche control with artillery fire and Remote Avalanche Control Systems is scheduled throughout the day”

The avalanche danger is variable and can range from Low to High. Travelling early in the day is recommended, as conditions can change rapidly in short periods of time due to daytime warming. Pay careful attention to the integrity of surface crusts formed overnight and rising air temperatures during the day. Dry slab avalanche danger may also exist during spring snowstorms

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.