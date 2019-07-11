Revelstoke roads and weather: mix of sun today

High 24 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT.From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) andpaving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Mon Jul 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits andtraffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: Bridge maintenance between Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd and Rutherford-Three Valley Rest Area for 10.0 km (29 to 19 km west of Revelstoke). Until Thu Jul 11 at 3:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Mowing between Enchanted Forest Ftg Rd and Highway 23; Highway 23 South for 30.5 km (Revelstoke). Until Fri Jul 12 at 4:00 PM PDT. WATCH FOR SLOW MOVING VEHICLE.

Highway 23 south: In both directions. Construction work between Shelter Bay FSR and Hardman FSR (39 km south of Revelstoke). Until Thu Jul 11 at 5:00 PM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24. Humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 14.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 2

Neither are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

