Revelstoke roads and weather: periods of rain expected

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east ofEast Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Apr 30 from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: There will be a safety drill between the start of Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and Upper Arrow Lake Ferry(Upper ArrowLake). Starting at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. There will be delays up to 20 minutes.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Periods of rain. High 11. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Low 6.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 2 cm

Base at 1,950m: 238 cm

Season total: 880 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 18 at 6:45 a.m.:

“High-quality powder skiing can be found in the Alpine on North and East aspects. Reactive storm slabs are also be lurking in the Alpine and at Tree Line.”

Danger rating: Wednesday

Alpine: 3 – Considerable

Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.

Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.

Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 2 – Moderate

Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.

Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.

Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Forecast for Thursday

Alpine: High

Treeline: High

Below treeline: Moderate

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.