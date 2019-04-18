Revelstoke roads and weather: periods of rain expected

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:
Highway 1 east: Work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east ofEast Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Apr 30 from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays.
Highway 1 west: No conditions report.
Highway 23 south: There will be a safety drill between the start of Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and Upper Arrow Lake Ferry(Upper ArrowLake). Starting at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. There will be delays up to 20 minutes.
Highway 23 north: No conditions report.
Check DriveBC for more details and updates.
Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:
Today: Periods of rain. High 11. UV index 2 or low.
Tonight: Rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Low 6.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:
New snow since yesterday: 2 cm
Base at 1,950m: 238 cm
Season total: 880 cm
Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 18 at 6:45 a.m.:
“High-quality powder skiing can be found in the Alpine on North and East aspects. Reactive storm slabs are also be lurking in the Alpine and at Tree Line.”
Danger rating: Wednesday
Alpine: 3 – Considerable
- Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.
- Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.
- Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.
Treeline: 2 – Moderate
- Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
- Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
- Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.
Below treeline: 1 – Low
- Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
- Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
- Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.
Forecast for Thursday
Alpine: High
Treeline: High
Below treeline: Moderate
Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.