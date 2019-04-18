Revelstoke roads and weather: periods of rain expected

Powder day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east ofEast Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Apr 30 from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM daily. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: There will be a safety drill between the start of Upper Arrow Lake Ferry and Upper Arrow Lake Ferry(Upper ArrowLake). Starting at 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. There will be delays up to 20 minutes.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Periods of rain. High 11. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Rain. Amount 10 to 15 mm. Low 6.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 2 cm

Base at 1,950m: 238 cm

Season total: 880 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 18 at 6:45 a.m.:

“High-quality powder skiing can be found in the Alpine on North and East aspects. Reactive storm slabs are also be lurking in the Alpine and at Tree Line.”

Danger rating: Wednesday

Alpine: 3 – Considerable

  • Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.
  • Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.
  • Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 2 – Moderate

  • Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.
  • Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.
  • Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Forecast for Thursday

Alpine: High

Treeline: High

Below treeline: Moderate

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

Previous story
Revelstoke company to be on Dragons’ Den
Next story
4 victims killed in Penticton shooting spree remembered at vigil

Just Posted

Revelstoke company to be on Dragons’ Den

The company will travel to Toronto in May to share their business idea to potential investors

Revelstoke roads and weather: periods of rain expected

Powder day at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Revelstoke doctor recognized with Rural Service Award

The award is presented by the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada

Liability found in 2010 fatal Highway 1 accident

The accident occurred east of Revelstoke early in the morning

Wayne’s World: Serving you

Wayne Stetski Member or Parliament Over the last three and a half… Continue reading

Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire, witness says

One witness said she heard three bangs, the other said the alleged shooter walked right by him

BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select sailings

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries will be available on the Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

Thieves bust down door to steal alcohol, a Samurai sword, and a violin

People, apparently, will steal the oddest combinations of things. Princeton RCMP are… Continue reading

Elizabeth May’s B.C. wedding will be a ‘low carbon affair’ on Earth Day

Green party leader’s wedding party to depart in a cavalcade of electric cars

Cheech and Chong bring O Cannabis Tour to South Okanagan

Comedic duo will be performing at the South Okanagan Events Centre

4 victims killed in Penticton shooting spree remembered at vigil

John Brittain, 68, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Council aims to ease plans for housing homeless in Shuswap

Forty units for homeless in Salmon Arm considered by BC Housing plus 70 units of affordable rentals

B.C. awaits Kenney’s ‘turn off taps,’ threat; Quebec rejects Alberta pipelines

B.C. Premier John Horgan said he spoke with Kenney Wednesday and the tone was cordial

South Okanagan city approves four cannabis store locations

City council also chose to defer four applications, with five more still in the process of applying

Most Read