Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 18 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT. From MayuntilAugust, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section dailyfrom7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Mon Jul 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight: Clearing this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 9.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 4

The three fires are under control and none are near Revelstoke. One is near Golden, but it’s under control and small.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Canada’s border service has removed fewer than 900 of 45,000 ‘irregular’ asylum-seekers
Garbage-hauling ship arrives in B.C. after journey from Philippines

