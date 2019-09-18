Construction work at Rogers Pass in Glacier National Park. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High 17 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work between Illecillewaet Brake Check and Jumping Creek Rd for 0.2 km (5 km west of WestBoundary of Glacier National Park). Until Thu Oct 31. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Thu Sep 19 at 7:00 AM PDT. From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic. Night work taking place from 7:00 pm Monday night through to 7:00 am Saturday morning.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier NationalPark Boundary. Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50km/h in work zones, flag persons, lane changes, width reductions.

Geotechnical investigation between Quartz Creek FSR and Donald FSR for 1.3 km (15 to 17 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Mon Sep 23 at 6:30 PM MDT. From 7:30 AM to 6:30 PM MDT daily. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: Paving operations between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Three Valley Frtg for 8.1 km (16 to 24 km west of Revelstoke). Until Fri Sep 20 at 4:00 PM PDT. From 5:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect 20 – minute delays.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: Rock scaling between Revelstoke Dam Access Rd and Wallis Rd for 1.6 km (Revelstoke). Until Wed Oct 30. From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT daily. Expect minor delays. BC Hydro will be working a 10 day on 4 day off schedule. Expect 20 minute delays

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Cloudy. Partly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing before morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 6.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 18. UV index 5 or moderate.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 1

One is in Glacier National Park.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

