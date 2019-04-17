Revelstoke roads and weather: showers expected

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Bridge maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Loop Brook Campground for 11.2 km (West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until 4:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic.

Work between GlacierPark East Boundary and Wiseman Rd for 4.6 km (12 to 16 km east of East Boundary of Glacier National Park). UntilApr 30 at 5:00 AM. From 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Expect minor delays. Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Electrical maintenance between Clanwilliam OH Bridge and Back Rd (6 km west of Revelstoke). Until Apr 17 at 4:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic. Ditching between Rutherford-Three Valley Rest Area and Three Valley Frtg for 0.2 km (16 km west of Revelstoke). Until 4:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic. Environmental remediation.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A few showers ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. Snow level 1000 metres rising to 1700 metres this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 14. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Low plus 5.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 9 cm

Base at 1,950m: 239 cm

Season total: 877 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for April 17 at 6:45 a.m.:

“High quality powder skiing can be found in the Alpine on North and East aspects. Reactive storm slabs are also be lurking in the Alpine and at Tree Line.”

Danger Rating: Wednesday

Alpine: 3 – Considerable

Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential.

Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely.

Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 2 – Moderate

Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern.

Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible.

Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.

Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.

Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.