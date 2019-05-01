Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary for15.6km (1 km east of East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until May 31. From 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays. Reduce speed in work zones and on milled surfaces.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Sun Jun 30. From 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: Maintenance between Wallis Rd and Downie St for 1.0 km (68 to 69 km north of Revelstoke). Until Tue Apr 30 at 1:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Showers. Snow level 1000 metres rising to 1500 metres this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High 10. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Showers. Snow level lowering to 1000 metres overnight. Low plus 4.

Active wildfires:

-6.00 ha fire near Fernie by Hosmer Bridge. Suspected cause: Human. Date of discovery: April 26. Stage of control: Active