Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High ten degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary for15.6km (1 km east of East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until May 31. From 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays. Reduce speed in work zones and on milled surfaces.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Sun Jun 30. From 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: Maintenance between Wallis Rd and Downie St for 1.0 km (68 to 69 km north of Revelstoke). Until Tue Apr 30 at 1:00 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Showers. Snow level 1000 metres rising to 1500 metres this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h near noon. High 10. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Showers. Snow level lowering to 1000 metres overnight. Low plus 4.

Active wildfires:

-6.00 ha fire near Fernie by Hosmer Bridge. Suspected cause: Human. Date of discovery: April 26. Stage of control: Active

Previous story
Study: B.C.’s regulation of alcohol second-best in the country but still failing

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: showers

High ten degrees

MP Stetski helps bring funding for summer jobs in Kootenay-Columbia region

Funding totals more than $700,000

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway open in 1 lane east of Sicamous after fatal collision

RCMP confirm the collision involved a motorcycle and a transport truck

Scholarships to support healthcare training in Revelstoke

There will be $12,000 in scholarships available to Revelstoke residents this September

“We want people to be winners”: Revelstoke resident pens letter on unacceptable behaviors

Kathy Guptill submitted the letter to the city and RCMP

Revelstoke Community Choir’s spring show coming up on Sunday

Join the choir and special guests on April 28 at the United Church

College instructor spots ‘unusual jelly’ on Vancouver Island beach

Creatures found drifting around in the shallows, far away from their element

Two years since teen soccer player’s death, a Surrey family’s pain persists

Memorial ‘TS3’ tournament planned at Cloverdale park where Travis Selje spent his final hour conscious

Study: B.C.’s regulation of alcohol second-best in the country but still failing

University of Victoria finds alcohol regulation in B.C. to be poor but still second best in Canada

‘Nasty looking little thing’ sparks discussion in Vernon Facebook group

Vernon resident finds Pseudoscorpion in her home

Sunniva suspends construction of $125 million cannabis facility in the South Okanagan

Sunniva Inc. announced they are suspending work at the former mill site for Weyerhauser

UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway open in 1 lane east of Sicamous after fatal collision

RCMP confirm the collision involved a motorcycle and a transport truck

South Okanagan hospital benefactor honoured on commemorative stamp

David Kampe is featured on a commemorative stamp unveiled Monday at Penticton Regional Hospital

Looking at buying an electric car? New federal rebates kick in May 1

Nine electric cars and 13 plug-in hybrids are eligible

Most Read