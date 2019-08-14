Revelstoke roads and weather: sun and cloud later in the day

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden toEastBoundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays. Lane Closure.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Thu Aug 15. From6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Road maintenance work between 3 km west of East Glacier National Park Boundary and 8 km west of east Glacier National Park Boundary.Until Thu Oct 10. From 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM PDT on weekdays and Saturday. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h in work zones, flagpersons, lane changes, width reductions.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 22. Expect road construction intheIllecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of Glacier National Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h 9am to 5 pm, Monday to Thursday.

Bridge maintenance between Highway 23; Highway 23 South and Highway 23; Highway 23 North for 1.4 km (Revelstoke). Until TueAug 13 at 9:00 AM PDT. Single lane alternating traffic. SPEED REDUCTION IN AFFECT. WATCH FOR FLAGGERS.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A few showers or thunderstorms ending early this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches early this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers early this evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing late this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 11.

Tonight: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 26. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 6

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire