Revelstoke roads and weather: sun and cloud

High 29 degrees

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT. From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section daily from 7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes. No work on long weekends.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed for 1.4 km (2 to 1 km west of West Boundary of GlacierNational Park). From 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM PDT on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Reduced speed zone: 50km/h 9am to 5pm, Monday to Thursday.

Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden to East Boundary of GlacierNational Park). From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays. Lane Closure.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Thu Aug 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 29. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 14.

Tomorrow: Becoming cloudy in the morning with 60 percent chance of showers in the morning and afternoon. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 3 or moderate.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 4

None are near Revelstoke.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire

Revelstoke’s Library Learning Lab Fundraising Campaign Gaining Momentum

