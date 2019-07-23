Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny with chance of showers

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground (3 km west of Rogers Pass Summit). Until Thu Aug 1 at 7:00 PM PDT.From May until August, expect road construction in the Illecillewaet Curve (24km from the park east boundary) and paving of a 10 km section dailyfrom7am-7pm. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays upto20minutes. No work on long weekends.

Line painting between Glacier Park East Boundary and Donald Bridge for 29.8 km (24 km west of Golden to East Boundary of Glacier National Park). Until Mon Jul 29 at 7:00 AM MDT. From 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM MDT on weekdays and Saturday. Single lane alternating traffic. Watch for equipment and workers on roadway.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd for 5.0 km (23 to 18 km west of Golden). Until Thu Aug 15. From 6:00 AM to 7:00 PM MDT daily. Expect minor delays. Please obey construction speed limits and traffic control personnel.

Highway 1 west: No conditions report.

Highway 23 south: No conditions report.

Highway 23 north: No conditions report.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness late this morning then 60 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 28. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Showers with thunderstorms. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 14.

Tomorrow: Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning. Wind south 20 km/h becoming northwest 20 in the afternoon. High 19. UV index 3 or moderate.

Active wildfires in southeastern BC: 1

It’s not near Revelstoke, but in the wilds near Height of the Rockies Provincial Park.

For more info visit: B.C. Widlfire