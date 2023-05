Mingling before dinner at the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club Banquet. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Checking out the decorations. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Ready to serve. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Checking out the decorations. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) The photo booth at the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club Banquet. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Fox at the photo booth at the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club Banquet. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Beaver at the photo booth at the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club Banquet. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

The community was treated to a night of food, music, dancing and prizes on Saturday (April 29) at the Revelstoke Rod and Gun Club Banquet.

Approximately 200 community members were in attendance to celebrate the club, with plenty of door prizes and food catered by The Village Idiot.

