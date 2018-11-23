Revelstoke school district meeting highlights for Nov. 21

New district plan for 2018/2019

School District 19 released a new district plan. It’s mission is to create a dynamic and safe environment for students to

approach learning today and tomorrow with passion and joy

acquire knowledge and skills according to individual potential

develop personal and social values that prepare students to become citizens who contribute to a healthy, sustainable and democratic society

Enable all learners to develop their social, academic, emotional and physical well-being.

The plan also included various statistics within the district. Here are some highlights:

In 2018, there are 1,045 students enrolled, including 22 out of province and international students.

51 per cent of grade four students score high on the Well-Being Index, which shows them to be ‘thriving’, the provincial average is 42 per cent.

80 per cent of Grade 12 students see diverse sexual orientations and gender identities being represented in their school activities.

At grade four, there are low levels of cyber bullying. Most common are still face-to-face interactions. Nine per cent of grade four students say there are verbally bullied many times a week, five per cent say they are socially bullied many times a week, and two per cent say they are physically bullied many times a week. Rates of bullying decrease from grade four to grade seven, with verbal still being the highest at three per cent of grade seven student being bullied many times a week.

75 per cent of grade four and 68 per cent of grade seven students feel strongly that they are connected and valued at their school.

Graduation rates remain high. For SD19, 99 per cent of grade 12 student graduated last year, as compared to a provincial average of 87 per cent. Also 90 per cent of Aboriginal students in the district graduated, compared to a provincial average of 66 per cent.

New Indigenous course for grades 10, 11, and 12

This course is designed for students to explore and deepen their understanding of local and personal Indigenous traditions. Students will participate in the development, design, and implementation of intergenerational, community-based projects that allow each student to showcase their own personal strengths and abilities. Students will have the opportunity to learn from a variety of sources including: teachers, community leaders, Elders, Knowledge Keepers, and each other. The course is aiming to start Jan. 29, 2019.

Seat belts on school buses

Due to a CBC The Fifth Estate story that questioned the use of seat belts in school buses the district will investigate the possibility of installing 3-point seat belts in all school buses.

A 2010 study by Transport Canada indicated that school buses “failed” safety tests and did not do enough to prevent serious injuries. While passenger vehicles are required to have seat belts, school buses are not.