Revelstoke Search and Rescue aid skier with leg injury

It was the only incident April 1-7

Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to one incident between April 1-7.

On April 4 seven members responded to an RCMP request for assistance with two skiers involved inn an accident, on of which sustained a leg injury. The team located the patient, transported them out and handed them over to BC Ambulance Services.

Across the province there were 14 land rescues that week, according to the weekly incident situation report released by Emergency Management BC.

 

