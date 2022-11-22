Revelstoke sees first big snowfall of the winter season

The first major accumulation of snow in Revelstoke comes on Nov. 22

Revelstoke has finally received it’s first significant dusting of snow for the season.

A Pacific frontal system moving across the Interior today (Nov. 22) is bringing light to heavy snowfall to the community, which started last night and is expected to continue into this evening.

Environment Canada expects that the area could see snow accumulation of up to 20 cm.

Grizzly Plaza decorated just in time for the snow. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

This years first big snowfall comes a a few weeks later than it did last year. The first signs of snow in Revelstoke in 2021 came on Nov. 14.

While the downtown core has remained mostly untouched, the mountains have already been seeing plenty of snow. Revelstoke Mountain Resort has reported 149 cm of snow so far this season.

With the snow comes snow removal, and plows are out in force to clear the streets of Revelstoke.

According to the City of Revelstoke, vehicles may only be parked on City streets for a maximum of 24 hours unless otherwise specified. They also added that driveways cannot be rented out or utilized for dwelling purposes.

“The key here is really trying to help them,” said Revelstoke Mayor Gary Sulz in reference to the plow drivers of the community.

Sulz added that if you have a home or a business, you’re mandated by bylaw to make sure your sidewalk is clear of snow.

“Get out, get your snow removed, so that people can walk on the sidewalk and be safe,” said Sulz.

