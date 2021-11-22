Revelstoke sees only two new COVID cases

From Nov. 7-13, Revelstoke saw just two new COVID cases.
The week prior, saw four new COVID cases.
This time last year was the first cluster of cases in Revelstoke, after only seeing three cases between March and October. On Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, 12 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 22 cases on Nov. 26, 2020.
The last time Revelstoke saw case numbers in the double digits was the week of Oct. 24-30.
As of Nov. 16, 95 per cent of people over 12 years old in Revelstoke have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 89 per cent have received a second dose, the most in the Interior Health Region.
Third doses are currently being offered to seniors, Indigenous people and other high-risk groups. 14 per cent of people in Revelstoke have received one.
