Revelstoke sees only two new COVID cases

The city continues to see the highest vaccination rates in Interior Health

Revelstoke sees two new COVID cases from Nov. 7-13. (BC CDC)

From Nov. 7-13, Revelstoke saw just two new COVID cases.

The week prior, saw four new COVID cases.

This time last year was the first cluster of cases in Revelstoke, after only seeing three cases between March and October. On Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, 12 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 22 cases on Nov. 26, 2020.

READ MORE: Plane carrying doses of COVID-19 vaccines for kids touches down in Canada

The last time Revelstoke saw case numbers in the double digits was the week of Oct. 24-30.

As of Nov. 16, 95 per cent of people over 12 years old in Revelstoke have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 89 per cent have received a second dose, the most in the Interior Health Region.

Third doses are currently being offered to seniors, Indigenous people and other high-risk groups. 14 per cent of people in Revelstoke have received one.

READ MORE: COVID-19 booster shot to be available to all British Columbians 12 and older by May 2022

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus