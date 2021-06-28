Revelstoke to update bylaws around industrial development in residential areas

The directions from council state that the goal is to reduce conflict

City council has directed staff to take action in order to avoid future conflicts between developers and residents, such as what happened with the fabrication site at 606 Victoria Road.

Staff will be reviewing the noise bylaw, with a particular focus on nuisances created by industrial areas.

Currently, the bylaw does not have any way of measuring nuisance noise, but rather requires an officer of the city to make that judgement.

Future Minor Development Permit applications located next to residential zones will be referred to the Advisory Planning Commission for review.

More specific definitions of light, medium and heavy industrial work will be updated.

While reviewing the zoning bylaw, staff will consider the use, location and aesthetics of sea-can containers as well as the issue of temporary structures.

Council has also asked staff to ensure that the development at 606 Victoria Rd. complies will all of the requirements from their development permit.

The permit, DP2020-23, regulates the exterior finish of the structure, exterior lighting, landscaping, fencing, parking and driveway access. The applicants are required to stick to the plans they submitted.

These recommendations were brought forward to council from a committee that was created, at the request of Coun. Tim Palmer, to discuss the issues that arose from the development at 606 Victoria Rd.

Residents of the area have been vocal in their disapproval of the construction storage and fabrication site that has been installed on a piece of industrial land that is surrounded by houses.



Do you think these actions will prevent future conflict between construction and residents?

