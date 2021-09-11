Designs for new Revelstoke signs. (Cygnus Design Group Photo/contributed)

Designs for new Revelstoke signs. (Cygnus Design Group Photo/contributed)

Revelstoke unveils sleek new sign designs

The designs are a tribute to the town’s industrial heritage

Residents of and visitors to Revelstoke may have noticed a significant upgrade to the signage around town over the past month.

The City of Revelstoke and Tourism Revelstoke have installed new signage, hoping to improve visitor navigation and create a cohesive look that reflects Revelstoke’s brand and history.

The new look is based on historic signage from the railway station, with the original currently on display at the Revelstoke Railway Museum.

Original railway sign design. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives Photo Circa 1930)

Original railway sign design. (Revelstoke Museum & Archives Photo Circa 1930)

The design incorporates the look of steel, bricks, and powder-coated aluminum, to reflect the community’s industrial heritage.

Development was made possible through extensive engagement with community groups, members of the public, and the Revelstoke Museum and Archives.

Improvements to signage were made possible with Resort Municipality Initiative funding through the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport.

READ MORE: REWATCH: Kootenay-Columbia candidates vye for your vote

READ MORE: How a plane diverted to Newfoundland on Sept. 11 forged a 20-year friendship

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

historyRevelstoke

Previous story
Hurricane Larry makes landfall in eastern Newfoundland

Just Posted

Designs for new Revelstoke signs. (Cygnus Design Group Photo/contributed)
Revelstoke unveils sleek new sign designs

The Kootenay-Columbia candidates are now live in Black Press’ candidate forum. (Contributed)
REWATCH: Kootenay-Columbia candidates vye for your vote

Dr. Cam Molder, Lanny and Airin Kawakubo, Shinji Kawakubo, Dr. Kirk McCarroll , Dr. Alex Farrugia (head of anesthesia for QVH), and Dr. Kurt Deschner pose with the new portable ventilator. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke hospital gets much needed equiptment donated by local family

Advance polling is open at the Seniors Centre in Cranbrook over the next four days. Trevor Crawley photo.
Kootenay-Columbia candidates debate issues during virtual forum