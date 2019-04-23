The Patient Voices Network is looking for volunteers from Revelstoke. (Submitted)

Revelstoke volunteers needed for Patient Voices Network

There will be an information session next week

The Patient Voices Network is looking for volunteers from Revelstoke to provide feedback and insight into the health care system.

The network is a community of patients, families and caregivers working together with health care partners to improve the system. The network’s Patient Partners connect with health care organizations and initiatives looking for the patients’ perspective, by sharing their own lived experiences within the health care system.

At the moment there are two openings on the Collaborative Services Committee.

“Your voices will help to identify opportunities to improve the access to quality care in the community across all ages and needs,” said the volunteer opportunity posting.

Carol Stathers, engagement leader for the Okanagan/Kootenays will be hosting a volunteer recruitment and information session in Revelstoke on May 2 at 1 p.m. at the Queen Victoria Hospital.

If you live in the area, are available to attend two afternoon meetings during the work week four times a year, have committee experience, are comfortable around health care professionals, have experience working at strategic planning and have access to a computer and email address, you are eligible to volunteer for the position.

The Collaborative Services Committee is an important local partnership table to collaboratively address the complex, serious and interconnected issues facing the health care system, the delivery of care and the experience of care.

It is an ongoing committee committed to engage community stakeholders to co-identify issues, co-design solutions, and monitor and evaluate the implementation of changes/initiatives to ensure a positive impact on the delivery of care.

For more information contact Stathers at cstathers@bcpsqc.ca.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Child, 11, accidentally shot in the chest at Alberta religious colony
Next story
Case of man charged in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting adjourned until May

Just Posted

Social media flooded with love for woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“We lost a sister. Because that is what we are it is a sisterhood and I can’t help but feel anything but sadness.”

Revelstoke volunteers needed for Patient Voices Network

There will be an information session next week

BC Timber Sales in Arrow Lakes passes audit

An audit of BC Timber Sales and timber sale licence holders in… Continue reading

Letter: Caribou recovery and the Section 80 application

There are three herds in our Revelstoke Planning Unit

Rain to continue for Revelstoke today

Road events from Drive BC as of 7:40 a.m.: Highway 1 east:… Continue reading

An unconventional marriage: What’s age got to do with it?

An Armstrong couple that has 45-year age gap began turning heads after being featured on show Extreme Love.

Pug life: B.C. town boasts waggish list of dog names

Freedom-of-information request lists most ‘pupular’ dog names registered in White Rock

Organ donation push on as Okanagan officer fights for life

Those interested in becoming an donor should visit taketwominutes.ca to sign up

VIDEO: Fish farming company launches $30-million vessel to treat salmon for sea lice in B.C. waters

Freshwater treatment an improvement but fish farms should be removed from sea, says conservationist

Singh says childhood abuse steeled him for scrutiny and stress of politics

He recounts the assaults for the first time in his book Love & Courage

Despite five extra weeks’ parental leave in Canada, dads still face stigma: survey

One reason people said dads don’t need leave is because they can just bond with their kids at weekend

Vintage bottles, magic cards, a 1969 Playboy: Quirky items found in historic B.C. buildings

Crews set aside some of the funkier pieces emerging from the construction rubble

PHOTOS: Inside the ‘shoe house’ in Northern B.C.

A rare look inside the famous Kitseguecla Lake Road shoe house, with a tour led by owner Toby Walsh

Thieves steal five of Seven Dwarves ornaments honouring B.C. couple’s late son

For the second time in a year, several garden ornaments stolen from Cloverdale family’s front garden

Most Read