Revelstoke volunteers needed for Patient Voices Network

There will be an information session next week

The Patient Voices Network is looking for volunteers from Revelstoke. (Submitted)

The Patient Voices Network is looking for volunteers from Revelstoke to provide feedback and insight into the health care system.

The network is a community of patients, families and caregivers working together with health care partners to improve the system. The network’s Patient Partners connect with health care organizations and initiatives looking for the patients’ perspective, by sharing their own lived experiences within the health care system.

At the moment there are two openings on the Collaborative Services Committee.

“Your voices will help to identify opportunities to improve the access to quality care in the community across all ages and needs,” said the volunteer opportunity posting.

Carol Stathers, engagement leader for the Okanagan/Kootenays will be hosting a volunteer recruitment and information session in Revelstoke on May 2 at 1 p.m. at the Queen Victoria Hospital.

If you live in the area, are available to attend two afternoon meetings during the work week four times a year, have committee experience, are comfortable around health care professionals, have experience working at strategic planning and have access to a computer and email address, you are eligible to volunteer for the position.

The Collaborative Services Committee is an important local partnership table to collaboratively address the complex, serious and interconnected issues facing the health care system, the delivery of care and the experience of care.

It is an ongoing committee committed to engage community stakeholders to co-identify issues, co-design solutions, and monitor and evaluate the implementation of changes/initiatives to ensure a positive impact on the delivery of care.

For more information contact Stathers at cstathers@bcpsqc.ca.

